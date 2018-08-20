Days of our Lives spoilers: John’s bachelor party gets wild and crazy, Susan shocks Will by apologizing

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Tuesday August 21, 2018 episode of the NBC sudser promise that John’s bachelor party gets way, way out of hand, while a mean, mean, mean lady makes a shocking pop up appearance!

Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk), aka Elvis Jr.’s mother, is back in town and seeking redemption for her dirty deeds. Can Will (Chandler Massey) find it in his heart to forgive her for kidnapping and drugging him? That remains to be seen. Maybe the better question is, will Sami (Alison Sweeney) run into the vixen and serve up a hot side of justice for her boy?

John (Drake Hogestyn) has a crazy, fantastic, swinging bachelor party. Until it isn’t! What in the world happens to threaten the timing of his wedding to Doc? It’s a bit complicated! Let’s just say that you definitely do not want to the miss bombshell antics that John and his buddies must deal with.

Days of our Lives airs on weekdays on NBC.