Days of our Lives spoilers: Is Nicole coming back, Abi faces the music, Leo scams Sonny

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Wednesday 23, 2018, episode of the long running NBC soap show that Abigail (Marci Miller) is on the front burner as she faces the music for murder.

But first, let’s address a blazing hot rumor swirling in the soap stratosphere: Is Nicole coming back to Days of our Lives? Arianne Zucker’s past character was mentioned between Xander (Paul Telfer) and Eric (Greg Vaughn) on Monday leading fans to speculate like crazy about her possible return!

On Wednesday Abigail is all business as she plans to take her medicine for killing Andre (Thaao Penghlis). She wants to do the noble and honorable thing and refuses to accept her lawyer’s advice to take the easy way out. But what about her precious baby?

Nonetheless, Chad (Billy Flynn) isn’t willing to see his true love go to jail. He will argue with the D.A., Melinda Trask (Laura Kai Chen) and try to cut a deal. This causes issues for Abi, but Chad fears, rightfully so, that she would never last a day in jail!

On the other hand, Abi’s mom Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) steps up to support her only daughter. Maybe she has a hidden agenda? The last time Abi was “unavailable” she tried to wrangle custody of Abi’s baby.

Elsewhere, Kate (Lauren Koslow) discovers the price she has to pay for her involvement in Vivian’s (Louise Sorel) death. I know it, and you know it, Viv will be brought back to life at a later date, but shhh, the good peeps of Salem are in the dark!

Poor Sonny (Freddie Smith), another one bites the dust! He just can’t seem to keep a partner, and Wednesday he discovers that Leo (Greg Rikaart) has been playing him!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.