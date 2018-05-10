Days of our Lives spoilers: Is Marci Miller leaving?, Will Kate Mansi return?, Victor struggles to keep a secret

Days of our Lives Spoilers for the Friday May 11, 2018, episode of NBC’s soap reveal a nightmare image appears to Theresa (Jen Lilley) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) in Mexico, at the same time Brady (Eric Martsolf) has sweet dreams in Salem!

We’re still waiting to hear that the rumor that Marci Miller leaving Days is true; her camp has yet to respond to the numerous reports coming from various outlets that she’s leaving Days of Our Lives.

Tag teaming this rumor is an equally robust rumor that Kate Mansi will return to Days of Our Lives and take back the role of Abigail, one she vacated in 2016.

Stay tuned fans, there’s lots of rampant speculation going around right now, including fans asking if Billy Flynn is also leaving Days of Our Lives. Obviously they want to know if Abigail left, would Chad follow?

Friday is the day that fans of Paul Telfer’s character, Xander, have been waiting for: the dangerously gorgeous bad guy pops up in Mexico but he is there to help or harm Chloe and Theresa? With him you never know, but one thing’s for certain: we will see the brawny hunk with his shirt off at least once during his run!

Captives Chloe and Theresa are finally hatching an escape plan when Xander turns up like a bad penny. Expect lots of emotional fireworks to explode as these three take turns verbally pummeling each other before the dust settles.

Meanwhile Brady has a dream about his baby momma, Theresa. He’s in bad shape in the hospital, can she make it back to him before it’s too late? Fans won’t want to miss seeing this “first” reunion, albeit via dream sequence, between Brady and Theresa, as it may hint at what’s to come for these star-crossed lovers!

Elsewhere, Victor (John Aniston) has a hard time keeping a secret about Theresa. He knows why she really dumped Brady and left Salem, but will a special someone manage to pry the sordid truth out of him?

