Days of our Lives spoilers: Is Lucas leaving Chloe vulnerable? Brady is rushed to the ER

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Friday April 27, 2018, episode of the long-running NBC soap show that Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) faces a life and death situation when a shady character makes a shocking move against her.

Sinister Miguel (Philip Anthony-Rodriguez) will kidnap Chloe, unable to resist taking what is not his. But where is Lucas (Bryan Datillo) when danger strikes? He’s been the one raising the alarm about sicko Miguel!

Apparently running an ambulance service, as Brady (Eric Martsolf) is in dire straits and Lucas is the one who rushes him to the hospital.

Thinking he was the sly one, fans watched as Miguel spiked Lucas’ drink this week, but it is Brady who ends up quaffing the non-alcoholic beverage! Will Eve age overnight when she regrets how she treated Brady?

Elsewhere Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) must face the awful truth when Chad (Billy Flynn) gives her the latest on Abigail (Marci Miller). Her daughter is in deep trouble; will the real Dr. Laura (Jamie Lyn Bauer) rush to Salem to save the day?

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.