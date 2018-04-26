Days of our Lives spoilers: Is Eve old enough to know better? Abigail is spotted while on the run

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Thursday April 26, 2018, episode of the NBC soap show that a scandalous secret rips apart friendships, and power couples take center stage.

On the warm and fuzzy side of things, Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) and Eric (Greg Vaughn) look forward to a romantic evening together. But will it go off without a hitch? Drama follows these two around like crazy, so don’t be surprised if something unexpected interrupts their love fest.

On the cold and prickly side of things, Eve (Kassie DePaiva) gets her dander up and goes full guns for Brady (Eric Martsolf) when she gets the wrong idea. Somehow she gets it in her head that Brady is the one who meddled in the Face of Bella contest, causing Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) to be declared the unfair winner.

Of course we know that Claire herself was the instigator, but look for passions to rise between Eve and Brady as they go toe to toe. When will these two learn and just let nature take its course? How old is Eve anyway; shouldn’t she know better than to get caught up with yet another Kiriakis man?

Then again, explosive show spoilers reveal that she may have to rescue Brady from a life or death situation, one that was really meant for Lucas (Bryan Datillo). This shocking event actually had fans speculating, is Lucas leaving Days of Our Lives? Well, you can rest easy folks, apparently Lucas has to at least rescue Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) from the clutches of her Mexican kidnapper first!

Speaking of Claire, she’ll have to think fast on her feet when she’s confronted by an angry mob. Okay, so the mob consists of just Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) but on Wednesday these two got text evidence proving that Wyatt (Scott Shilstone) rigged it so Claire won the Face of Bella contest. Tensions flare until the gloves come off and these couples square off in a verbal war.

This whole Abigail and her alters (what a great name for a girl band!) thing is really reaching its tentacles into all areas of Salem. This week we saw poor Chad gobsmacked after finding his wife in bed with Stefan (Tyler Christopher). Next he was arrested for beating the shell-shocked cad to a pulp.

But when Abigail goes on the run don’t expect her to get too far. A familiar face encounters the fugitive, but can he figure out who he’s dealing with before it’s too late?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.