Days of our Lives spoilers: Hope is livid that Ben is still in Salem, Steve surprises Adrienne, Kate takes aim at Ted!

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Friday August 17, 2018 episode of the NBC soap promise tons of spectacular action as guns are drawn, surprises are sprung, and someone gets lovely news!

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) gets defensive when Tripp (Lucas Adams) demands answers. She’s invited Ben (Robert Palmer Watkins) to make it a foursome in the penthouse and Tripp has trouble with the potential new roomie. He thinks she’s using Ben as an excuse to avoid intimacy with him.

Meanwhile, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) blows her top when she realizes that Ben is not afraid of her! She told him to get out of Dodge, but lo and behold, he could be moving in with her daughter–what a nightmare for the mama cop.

Maybe she should take a tip from Pistol Packin’ Kate (Lauren Koslow)! Yep, that’s sexy, sleazy, six-pack Ted (Gilles Marini) on the other end of her gun. Kate is livid that the ambulance chasing lawyer threatened her grandson, but the irony is, she’s the one who brought him to town to do her dirty business! Will she pull the trigger?

Elsewhere Adrienne (Judi Evans) is in for a surprise. She asked Patch (Stephen Nichols) for help in locating a certain someone, and he’s got a shocking answer for her! Will she like what he has to say, or be more dismayed than she was to begin with? Tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs on weekdays on NBC.