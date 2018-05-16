Days of our Lives spoilers: Gabi shell shocks fragile Abi, Rafe gives in to Hope, Stefan and Chad go mano a mano

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Thursday, May 17, 2018, episode of the NBC soap reveal that intense action takes place all across Horton Square, with threats and deception the order of the day!

For starters, the real Gabi (Camila Banus) drops a jaw-dropping revelation on fragile Abigail (Marci Miller). Uh-oh, is it time for the alter Dr. Laura to steal someone’s glasses and reemerge to take control?

No one could blame Gabi for handing it to Abi on a silver platter, since she was the reason for her false imprisonment; Gabigail, anyone?

Elsewhere, Abigail’s hero Chad (Billy Flynn) also isn’t having a good day. Explosive show spoilers reveal that he confronts evil little Stefan (Tyler Christopher) and the result is gruesome. You can’t blame him after all: he took advantage of Abi when she was Gabby.

Stefan (no O) sure is racking up enemies in record time, isn’t he? On Wednesday he threatened Kate (Lauren Koslow) over killing his mom Vivian (Louise Sorel), and Thursday he’s spitting bullets yet again.

Meanwhile, sneaky, snaky Leo (Greg Rikaart) beckons a clueless Sonny (Freddie Smith) further into his set-up. Sonny is his de facto boss now that Viv is on ice, but if muscly Leo keeps taking his shirt off in front of his superior, is any work going to get done in the office?

Finally, Rafe (Galen Gering) bites his own bullet and gives in to Hope (Kristian Alfonso). Is this really the end of Rope?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.