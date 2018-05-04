Days of our Lives spoilers for week of May 7: Jen Lilley returns, Leo causes trouble, Elvis is in the building!

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week (May 7-11, 2018) on the NBC super soap reveal that Salem is in for several shockwaves as May’s soap opera sweeps month takes hold in Horton Square!

For starters several fan favorites are set to return to our TV screens, beginning with the bad girl fans love to hate, Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley).

Believe it or not Theresa may end up being someone’s salvation instead of their bane when she encounters a kidnapped Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) down Mexico way.

These two damsels in distress will have no choice but to join forces as they battle the man responsible for holding both captive: The Evil El Fideo!

But can Theresa make it back to Salem before the love of her life has a fatal complication from the poisonous drink El Fideo’s henchman gave him?

Next week Brady will have a setback even as he pleads with everyone to believe that he didn’t fall off the wagon. Who will be more shocked by Eve’s return, spurned Brady or his new squeeze Eve (Kassie DePaiva)?

Elsewhere former Y&R star Greg Rikaart, who plays Leo on Days of Our Lives, will get more air time as his character causes friction between two former lovers. Paul (Christopher Sean) is in for a boatload of trouble when Sonny (Freddie Smith) discovers that he is tailing Leo.

You’ll recall that Leo got in good with Sonny last week after he saved the day with little Arianna. Sonny was in a bind when the upset toddler wanted to know where her mommy was, but quick thinking Leo gave her chocolates, saying they were from Gabi (Camilla Banus).

Of course Gabi is recuperating in the prison hospital after a beat down by another inmate. Will she ever be able to forgive Abigail (Marci Miller) for putting her behind bars in the first place?

In a stunning case of mistaken “identity” Gabi was put in jail for Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) murder. As the truth slowly comes out that it was Gabigail who committed the murder, look for lives to be altered forever.

Next week Abigail learns she was the one who killed her beloved Andre. The shocking reveal will cause all kinds of havoc in her head! Fans can expect both Dr. Laura and Gabby to fight a vicious, all-out, ugly battle for control of Abi’s psyche.

Explosive show spoilers tease that Vivian (Louise Sorel) is not long for Salem! It hardly seems fair that she survived the DiMera underground room with Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) only to be unceremoniously booted from Horton Square, right?

Elsewhere, Elvis is in the building! That’s right folks, the Elvis Presley impersonator (John Enos) returns to the canvas to help out Paul and Will (Chandler Massey) during their investigation. He has intel that will go a long way toward solving a troubling matter!

Finally, just as Theresa and Chloe make headway on their escape plan, a familiar but very unfriendly face rears its ugly head. He’s baaaack— bad boy Xander (Paul Telfer) will mysteriously pop up in Mexico!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.