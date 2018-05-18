Days of our Lives spoilers for week of May 21: Will Theresa steal Brady from Eve? Leo needs a lawyer, Gabi can’t catch a break

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of May 21-25, 2018, reveal that several Salem residents face shocking confrontations and conflicts, while others must endure unexpected setbacks.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Theresa (Jen Lilley) were both held captive by sleazy Miguel in Mexico. The good news is that Theresa makes it back to Salem alive, the bad news is that Chloe doesn’t. How many more Scheherazade nights can she endure?

But a free Theresa will be gobsmacked to see her love Brady (Eric Martsolf) and her sister Eve (Kassie DePaiva) enjoying a personal moment together. She made a deal with the devil to come back and singe her retinas on this?!

Who will Brady chose after the return of his baby momma? She left him heartbroken when she ditched for Miguel. Supposedly. We shall see!

Elsewhere Leo (Greg Rikaart) better lawyer up because Sonny (Freddie Smith) discovers the handsome cad and underling has been deceiving him.

Meanwhile Gabi (Camilla Banus) gets good news then she gets bad news. Aye Caramba!

Theresa’s “hero” Xander (Paul Telfer) is back to his snaky self when he gets in Jennifer’s (Melissa Reeves) grill about Eric (Greg Vaughn). Tigers do not change their stripes, and let’s hope six-pack-Xander never changes his choice of tight, muscle-hugging t-shirts.

Finally, Kate (Lauren Koslow) learns the consequences she must face for her role in the death of Vivian (Louise Sorel).

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.