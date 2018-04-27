Days of our Lives spoilers for week of April 30: Eve’s old feelings for Brady resurface, Lucas searches for Chloe, Is Theresa back?

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of April 30-May 4, 2018, divulge that May’s soap opera sweeps month gets off to an explosive start in Salem!

I mean, how long can Kate (Lauren Koslow), Vivian (Louise Sorel) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) last in that sinister DiMera secret chamber? Look for this squabbling (but exquisitely coiffed and made up) troika to confront a dangerous menace that will demand their mutual coming together.

But could that prove impossible as it’s revealed that Vivian will shatter Kate with shocking news about her beloved Andre (Thaao Penghlis)?

Elsewhere, a lovesick albeit guilt stricken Eve (Kassie DePaiva) will tear her hair out as she prays at a very sick Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) bedside.

Last week the lovely songbird accused the recovering alcoholic of falling off the wagon right under her nose, but how could she know he had actually been secretly poisoned by a sinister Mexican kidnapper named Miguel (Philip Anthony-Rodriguez)? A woman’s intuition can only take her so far!

So, the Mexican kidnapper’s real target was Lucas (Bryan Datillo) (who is not leaving Days of Our Lives after all, yea!). He intended to disable Chloe’s (Nadia Bjorlin) protector and have his way with her, and in spite of the mix up, Miguel succeeded in kidnaping Beautiful Blue Eyes.

Explosive show spoilers reveal that next week Chloe will have an astonishing meet up with another lady Salem-ite down Mexico way.

Could this be the payoff that Victor (John Aniston) was seeking when he made a call last week to Theresa’s (Jen Lilley) dad and inquired as to her health and well-being? C’mon Victor, Theresa left town by force to appease a Mexican mob boss who threatened to harm her family if she refused. How do you really think she’s doing?!

Of course, if Theresa is the bait that Victor wants to use to snatch him from old Eve’s tentacles, the co-parenting possibility may be the gambit that works.

Meanwhile, look for Sweetness (Mary Beth Evans) and Patch (Steve Nichols) to have an emotionally charged moment as they confront his blindness head on, while newbie Leo (Greg Rikaart) does Sonny (Freddie Smith) a solid.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.