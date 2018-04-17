Days of our Lives spoilers: Ciara gets a blast from the past, is Chloe ditching Lucas?

Here’s our Days of our Lives Spoilers for Wednesday April 18, 2018! You can find Tuesday’s spoilers here.

Wednesday’s spoilers reveal that although Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) snagged the title, New Face of Bella, the “loser” Ciara (Victoria Konefal) may be the big winner after all. Claire resorted to a dirty trick or three to help her win and she’s content — for now.

But spoilers reveal that Ciara gets an unexpected surprise when someone from her past shows up. Will this make Claire jealous all over again? And how will Fancy Face (Kristian Alfonso) react to the news that her daughter has a blast from the past waiting for her?

Look for Paul (Christopher Sean) to finally bite the proverbial bullet and get in Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) grill about just what he and Vivian (Louise Sorel) are up to. Will Leo crack like a walnut and sing like a canary? Nah, this guy’s way too slick to be intimidated by an ex-Major League pitcher turned P.I.

How will Paul respond to Leo’s attempts to subvert the truth? A fastball to the noggin’ just ain’t going to cut it.

Elsewhere lovesick pup Brady (Eric Martsolf) once again tries to get in Eve’s (Kassie DePaiva) good graces, but how will she react to his umpteenth sorry-fest? Come on Brady, you’re a grown man with a baby to raise. Man up and leave to Eve to her own devices.

Meanwhile Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) makes a momentous decision about the Mexican opera gig that is hers for the taking. How will Lucas take the long-awaited news? Is a fall off the wagon in his future?

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.