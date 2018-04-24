Days of our Lives Spoilers: A conman returns to Salem, Is Claire turning into Sami Brady?

Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday’s episode of the NBC sudser reveal that while some Salem fences are mended, others are mowed down and smashed to smithereens.

Sweet faced Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) will begin to doubt herself after winning the Face of Bella contest. It’s not the first time she’s lied and subverted the truth to get what she wants, but is she finally ready to become a better person?

If anyone can talk some sense into her (aka guilt trip the young lass), it’s Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes)! The youngster and the elder will have a heart to heart talk, and let’s hope that Claire sees the error of her ways before its too late and she becomes the next Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) of Horton Square.

Elsewhere, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) is jarred to find a familiar face reenter her life. Remember when Theo helped Wyatt (Scott Shilstone) to win over Ciara, albeit by deceitful means?

Well, he’s baaaack! The handsome charmer who pretended to know and love everything about Ciara is back in town, and pledging that he’s a changed man. Should we believe him?

After all we can give him the benefit of the doubt for his previous deceit, he really did like Ciara and wanted to impress her. But faking his interests to get her to like him was just wrong.

Spoilers reveal that a hurting and vulnerable Ciara will let bygones be bygones. After all, she lost the Face of Bella contest to Claire, so it makes sense that she’d want someone to lean on. But you know what they say, once a cheater always a cheater, so best watch your back Ciara!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.