Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of April 23: A popular singer is kidnapped, Brady has a life-threatening accident?

Here’s our Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of April 23-27 — which reveal that Salem explodes in a fire-ball of mayhem the likes of which haven’t been seen since Abi (Marci Miller) tied hunky loon Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) to the bed and set him on fire!

Ironically it’s sweet Abs who once again sets off most of the 5-alarm action, starting with the incarceration of two mortal enemies.

Three’s a crowd in the DiMera mansion secret chamber, as Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Vivian (Louise Sorel) unwillingly join long-term guest Marlena (Deidre Hall). It doesn’t take bitter rivals Viv and Kate long to start going at it, but how long will Marlena allow these two to disturb the peace?

Poor Doc must respond before a melee ensues, but will her intervention make the gals turn their mutual fury on her instead?

Elsewhere, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe (Galen Gering) have no choice but to cuff a shell-shocked, murderous Chad (Billy Flynn). Isn’t it funny how these two are the only cops walking the beat when their friends and family get popped? And how long will it be before Chad and Gabby get adjoining jail cells?

Meanwhile, if these two weren’t so busy arresting innocent peeps, maybe they could have stopped a real baddie from kidnapping one of Salem’s songbirds. Spoiler alert: which young, beautiful, talented singer is abducted by evil Miguel (Philip Anthony-Rodriguez)?!

Meanwhile, Abigail is a slippery one these days (I wonder how many more alters are waiting to emerge?) and she manages to remain free even after one of the town’s crack sleuths has her in his sights.

Fans can look for everyone’s fave Merchant Marine, Patch (Steve Nichols), to have a setback when he fails to hit his mark. Does anyone understand why the writers thought it necessary to take away his sight completely?

We don’t see the bombastic Kiriakis patriarch near enough, but next week silver fox Victor (John Aniston) makes a welcome appearance. Of course he’s back to try and wrangle Brady (Eric Martsolf) away from Eve (Kassie DePaiva), but his mysterious probing may lead to a blast from the past.

Could Victor’s meddling actually risk Brady’s life? Shocking spoilers indicate that Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) will have to rush his ex-drinking buddy to the hospital. What gives? Look for this major turn of events to affect Eve in a most peculiar manner!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.