Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of April 16, 2018

Days of our Lives debuted on NBC in 1965. Salem is where John Aniston (yep, Jennifer Aniston’s dad) schemes and dreams as the Greek titan of industry Victor Kiriakis, and it’s home base for the infamous levitating doctor Marlena Evans.

Here’s our Days of our Lives spoilers showing what’s boiling on the front burner for the week of April 16, 2018:

Poor Doc Marlena, the unhinged DiMeras just can’t cut her loose from their fiendish schemes. Did she really think she was in the clear once Stefano (Joseph Mascolo) exited stage left?

Now that his supposed spawn, Stefan (no O), has her captive, what’s her plan? Go all Spock on him, trying to use her logic to shrink and save him the way she has the rest of Salem. But will he believe her (and let her go) when she insists that his romance with Faux Gabi (Marci Miller) will never work?

Meanwhile Real Gabi (Camilla Banus) remains locked up for a crime she didn’t commit (someone try telling Saint Julie that!). Is her cop brother Rafe (Galen Gering) really planning to break her out when no one’s looking? With fellow cop/estranged wife Hope (Kristin Alfonso) as the lookout? Stranger things have happened, folks!

And is Vivian’s (Louise Sorel) underhanded scheme about to blow up in her face when Paul starts to have his suspicions about pretty boy Leo (Greg Rikaart)? Look for the newbie to have some ‘splaining to do!

Elsewhere, unlucky-in-love Brady (Eric Martsolf) should go to a meeting to keep his head straight, instead he tries to persuade Eve (Kassie DePaiva) to give him one more last chance.

Finally, who will be the New Face of Bella: beautiful, blond, songstress Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) or stunning, brunette, biker chick Ciara (Victoria Konefal)? Could these two frenemies really end up sharing the title?

