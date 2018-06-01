Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: The Necktie Killer returns, Patch could get his eyesight back, Leo tries to ruin Sonny

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s NBC sudser promise tons of turmoil ahead for the good people of Salem as the spectre of the Necktie Killer looms large.

This week evil murderer Ben Rogers (Robert Scott Wilson) met up with Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) claiming he’s been successfully rehabbed; true or false?

Next week the answer is revealed when Ben returns to his old stomping (and burning, and murdering) grounds. Won’t victims Abigail (Marci Miller), Eve (Kassie DePaiva), and Will (Chandler Massey) be shocked!

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Ben makes a beeline for Will. Is Will’s life in danger, again? Remember, Ben has already killed him once (hey, it’s a soap!).

Or, will the shocking sight of his killer fling Will back into an amnesiac time warp where he suddenly regains his lost memories?

Elsewhere, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) takes action that could bring Patch’s (Stephen Nichols) sight back, but kill their relationship. She makes a deal with Stefan (Tyler Christopher) for a bionic eye (maybe two) something Patch is dead set against.

Elsewhere Justin (Wally Kurth) is gobsmacked by the evidence Leo has against Sonny (Freddie Smith). Leo is suing for sexual harassment and he has an ambulance chaser for a lawyer. On Tuesday June 5, Gilles Marini debuts as Leo’s unscrupulous lawyer, Ted. Of course the good guys don’t know that Kate (Lauren Koslow) is the instigator behind this sordid mess!

Remember: Days of our Lives will not be seen on Wednesday June 6, or Thursday June 7 due to the airing of the French Open.

Days of Our Lives airs on weekdays on NBC.