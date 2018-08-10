Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Kate has man trouble, Ben moves into the loft, Steve turns against Kayla

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s NBC sudser tease that some of your favorite couples have tons of surprises in store, while a nasty catfight erupts between two mortal enemies!

Big, bad, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) gets an offer he can’t refuse. His muse Ciara (Victoria Konefal) just can’t quit him and extends an offer to move in with her and Tripp (Lucas Adams). Just as you might imagine, Tripp goes ballistic when he hears the ghastly news!

But wait, another Salem couple is on the rocks! Patch (Stephen Nichols) knows Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is up to something and he goes to great lengths to find the truth she’s keeping from him. Can you believe he actually hacks her phone? Will he find evidence that she’s been keeping company with the DiMera Devil?

WilSon have been in a sticky situation recently, and Paul (Christopher Sean) finally demands some answers from Will (Chandler Massey). Can Will keep a secret or will he spill the beans about an inconvenient murder?

Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) finally gets the goods on her frenemy, and let’s her have it! Unscrupulous Eve (Kassie DePaiva) won’t know what hit her when Jennifer goes looking for payback for J.J.’s frame-up!

Kate (Lauren Koslow) has her hands full this week with man troubles! She still hasn’t gotten over her dearly departed Andre (Thaao Penghlis) and actually has a dream out of nowhere about him. As if that weren’t enough, Kate finds it necessary to make sure that Ted (Gilles Marini) almost joins Andre in the ether. Why would she pull a gun on him? Stay tuned and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.