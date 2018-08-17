Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: John has a wild bachelor party, Will’s memories return, Shawn and Belle return to Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s NBC sudser promise that an exciting wedding takes center stage while a fan favorite couple return to town.

Jarlena’s nuptials are the hottest ticket in town, and their family and friends are over the moon that the legendary couple will finally say, “I Do,” again. Or will they? Things get dicey when John’s (Drake Hogysten) bachelor party gets out of hand, and threatens to 86 the festivities!

Elsewhere Shawn D (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) pop up for the big shindig, only to go ballistic when they find out that Ciara (Victoria Konefal) is keeping company with the Necktie Killer (Robert Scott Wilson).

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Will (Chandler Massey) has an incredible revelation. Do his memories come flooding back? Or is there just a Mean, Mean, Mean, Lady back in town to provoke his ire?

That’s right, she’s baaaaaack! Elvis’ mom (Eileen Davidson) is front and center and she has big news for Will.

Meanwhile, good Adrienne (Judi Evans) confronts bad Bonnie (Judi Evans). Don’t you just love it when soaps do what they do best like, evil twins, returns from the dead, and identical characters played by a single actress? You do not want to miss the incomparable Judi Evans next week as she gets to do double duty on our screens, it will be a real treat for DOOL fans!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.