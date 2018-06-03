Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday: Claire seduces Tripp, Hope makes a startling announcement about the Necktie Killer

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Monday June 4, 2018 episode of the NBC sudser promise a ton of Sturm und Drang rips through the streets of Salem as news that Ben Weston, aka the Necktie Killer, is set to be released.

On Monday the teen scene heats up as that blond vixen Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) almost do the deed!

Elsewhere Theresa begins to rethink her threat to Brady about leaving him and taking Tater Tot, too.

Last week shrink Marlena met with the psycho killer to determine if he’s fit to be foisted upon the public once again. Her verdict? You betcha he is! This despite the fact that he killed her grandson Will (Chandler Massey). Who’s now alive again, but it’s a long story.

Anyway, Marlena told detective Hope (Kristian Alfonso) on Friday that Ben is rehabbed and she endorses his release.

Monday Hope will act as town crier and let the peeps know that a killer is set to walk among them. In particular she informs J.J. (Casey Moss) who is none too pleased.

Ben attacked and drove mad his sister Abigail (Marci Miller) plus killed his girlfriend. J.J. takes steps to insure that none of his loved ones are hurt again!

Spoiler alert: Scary Ben shows his face in Horton Square on Wednesday (is he wearing a tie?!). His first move? A beeline straight for Will.

In effect Ben’s unwelcome homecoming is a Friday Cliffhanger you definitely don’t want to miss since Days of our Lives will not be seen Thursday June 7 nor Friday June 8 due to the French Open being aired on NBC.

Days of Our Lives airs on weekdays on NBC.