Days of our Lives spoilers: Gabi faces danger in jail, Chad attacks Stefan

Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday’s episode of the NBC soap divulge that while Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Will (Chandler Massey) work hard to provide some fun times for Arianna, the baby’s mom faces imminent danger in jail.

And back at the DiMera mansion, the bad times roll as the cellar dwellers just can’t find their happy places, while upstairs Chad gets the shock of his life.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Vivian (Louise Sorel) will find themselves unregistered guests when they join an incredulous Marlena (Deidre Hall) down in the dark and dank secret room.

These two newbies have better things to do than put their heads together and hatch an escape plan: there’s fighting to be done! But will one of them unwittingly make a major mistake that could spell doom for all three?

Meanwhile Chad (Billy Flynn) will spontaneously combust when he gets a load of what’s taking place right under his nose! Speaking of which, is this the same bedroom that Abi (Marci Miller) set Ben ablaze (with matches, people!)?

Because once again it’s Chad who catches Abi doing something naughty upstairs. Explosive spoilers reveal that Chad will take his anger out on Abi’s bed partner, leading to a nasty confrontation with Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe (Galen Gering). Yes, once again they get to do what they do best and read a friend his rights.

Speaking of incarceration, Gabi (Camilla Banus) comes face to face with a menace who has it in her for. Will she live to tell the tale?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.