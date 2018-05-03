Days of our Lives spoilers: Jen Lilley returns as Theresa, Abigail fights for her life, Brady isn’t lying!

Days of our Lives spoilers for the 5/4/18 episode of the NBC sudser reveal that a shellshocked Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) finds a familiar face in Mexico; but is this person friend or foe?

Shady Miguel (Philip Anthony-Rodriguez) has kidnapped Chloe, and the situation looks dire until a blast from the past shows up. Yes, it’s none other than Theresa (Jen Lilley) who has her own sticky south of the border situation to deal with.

Fans will recall that bad girl Theresa turned martyr when she left Salem in order to keep her family safe. Seems her old druggie days came back to haunt her, and when the Mexican overlord who had a crush on her finally tracked her down, she agreed to leave with him so he wouldn’t harm her loved ones.

But explosive show spoilers reveal that bad guy Xander (Paul Telfer) is also set to pop up soon, so we can’t wait to see who saves who from whom in this sticky mess!

Meanwhile back in Salem Theresa’s ex Brady (Eric Martsolf) is busy trying to convince everyone that he hasn’t fallen off the wagon. Eve (Kassie DePaiva) and the others don’t know that Miguel is the real reason he ended up in the hospital with alcohol poisoning.

Looks like the stage is being set for Theresa to sweep back to town and save her man and his honor?

Elsewhere Chad (Billy Flynn) goes to great lengths to pull Abigail (Marci Miller) out of her dark and dangerous place but is his love stronger than Dr. Laura’s wrath?

The manipulating alter has control of Abigail, but spoilers reveal that Abigail herself will have an epic showdown within her own mind on Friday’s episode! This is one shocking DOOL episode that you don’t want to miss!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.