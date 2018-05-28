Days of our Lives spoilers: Eve dumps Brady, Victor fires Sonny, The Angel of Death is coming

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Tuesday May 29, 2018, episode of the NBC sudser reveal that tons of drama and craziness are in store following the Memorial Day holiday in Salem, and even south of the border.

On Friday Theresa Gabi (Camilla Banus) was given the all-clear, being exonerated for a crime she didn’t commit.

But she’s still busted up in the prison hospital, and staying put for now which is all kinds of crazy since inmate Diane (Cassandra Creech) is still threatening to harm Gabi. Rumor has it that Diane will soon suffer a mysterious (read: deadly) fate!

Theresa (Jenn Lilley) looks to have won round one in the fight for Brady’s heart as Eve (Kassie DePaiva) returns his two ton rock that she’s been dangling on her ring finger. But unknown to the two ladies, Brady had a heart to heart with Marlena (Deidre Hall) and made his final decision. Did Eve act too fast?

Brady should really clear his plate of all the domestic drama because Victor (John Aniston) needs at least one level-headed relative when Sonny (Freddie Smith) spills the sordid truth about Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) sexual harassment case against him.

Titan Industries is now in peril, but Victor has no idea that Kate (Lauren Koslow) is behind Leo’s shenanigans. So, he takes his wrath out on Sonny and fires him!

Meanwhile John (Drake Hogestyn) and Paul (Christopher Sean) have ganged up against mad Mateo (Andoni Gracia). So why are they the ones being held captive?! Spoilers indicate that someone takes deadly action: is it Beautiful Blue Eyes Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin)?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.