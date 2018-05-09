Days of our Lives spoilers: Elvis drops a bombshell on Paul and Will, Farah Fath returns

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Thursday May 9, 2018, episode of the NBC soap exposes the news we’ve all been waiting for: Elvis is in the building! No, not E.J. “Elvis” DiMera (James Scott), we’re talking about Susan’s (Eileen Davidson) other smooth-talking King.

That’s right, Elvis impersonator, aka Roger (John Enos), appears and provides crucial information in Paul (Sean Christopher) and Will’s (Chandler Massey) investigation. Will he spill the beans on evil Dr. Rolf?

I know what you’re thinking, if Will gets his memory back, is WilSon back on? Spoilers show that Sonny () and Will are in for a big shock, but it may not be the kind they want or accept.

Meanwhile Stefan (Tyler Christopher) has just barely escaped death himself, and on Thursday the home wreaker must watch helplessly as Vivian’s (Louise Sorel) life hangs by a thread. How old is Vivian on Days of Our Lives? Surely too young to go out in such a manner as this!

On a related note, Rafe (Galen Gering) has the dirty job of interrogating Kate (Lauren Koslow) about her part in the catastrophe.

Is Abigail moving too fast with her rehab? This week she learned that she killed Andre (Thaao Penghlis) and Thursday she asks Chad (Billy Flynn) to tell her all about what went down between Gabigail and Stefan (no O).

I don’t know about this, Chad really should leave this kind of trauma re-living to the real Dr. Laura (Jamie Lyn Bauer)!

And there’s great news DOOL fans, if you haven’t yet heard Farah Fath (Mimi Lockhart) is returning to the soap, and currently taping scenes that will air later in the year.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.