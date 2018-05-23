Days of our Lives spoilers: Ciara has PTSD, Xander baits Jennifer, Sonny has a Leo problem

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Thursday May 24, 2018, episode of the NBC sudser reveal that Ciara (Victoria Konefal) is still struggling with the traumatic after effects of her past with step-brother Chase. Will she turn to the dark side again now that awful memories are resurfacing?

This week Ciara and Tripp (Lucas Adams) planned a romantic dinner with video games as dessert. Almost. As Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) guessed correctly, the two seemed destined to share an intimate moment.

But as Tripp and Ciara were kissing, nasty images of being raped by Chase intruded. Thankfully Julie (who was also attacked in the past) helped Ciara process her memories. But it will be a lengthy process, and on Thursday Ciara talks to mom Hope (Kristian Alfonso) about what transpired.

Of course this will bring up all sorts of trauma for Hope as well, since it was her evil husband who brought his evil son into their lives. Will she turn to Rafe (Galen Gering) for refuge?

Wherever rowdy Aussie bad boy Xander (Paul Telfer) turns up, mayhem follows! On Thursday Xander has an unpleasant encounter with Jennifer.

He brought Theresa (Jenn Lilley) back to her Salem friends and family, and told a menacing Eric (Greg Vaughn) that he’s going nowhere soon. In fact Xander expressed his desire to return to “the bosom” of his own family! Thursday he can’t help himself and taunts Jenn about Eric. Expect these two alpha males to go at it again.

Meanwhile, now that a tricked Sonny (Freddie Smith) knows about devastatingly handsome Leo’s (Greg Rikkart) underhandedness, he has a titanic decision to make. Lucky his dad’s a lawyer!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.