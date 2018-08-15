Days of our Lives spoilers: Ciara extends an offer and Steve snoops

Days of our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 16, 2018, reveal there are some surprises in store for the residents of Salem. With startling revelations about to be known, the tension in areas is thick enough to cut with a knife.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) is growing increasingly concerned about what Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is hiding. Days of our Lives fans have known this would be coming, but the outcome of when he finds out could be devastating.

Even though what Kayla did was out of desperation to help Steve, he may not see it that way. Stefan (Tyler Christopher) isn’t exactly someone you want to do business with, which is where the secret derived from. Will Steve find out the truth?

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is still an outcast when it comes to the people of Salem. Hope (Kristian Alfonso) wants Ciara (Victoria Konefal) far away from him. Last week he revealed that he remembers the night of the fire, and it looks like she may believe him.

Ciara will invite Ben to stay in the loft, even though it will anger Tripp (Lucas Adams). Will this change the way the people of Salem treat Ben moving forward? Will he be cleared from the fire that almost killed Hope’s daughter?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.