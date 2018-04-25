Days of Our Lives spoilers: Chloe’s life is in danger, Did Wyatt rig the Face of Bella contest?

Days of our Lives spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of the NBC soap reveal that a monster threatens an innocent life, while surprising alliances are formed.

Soon Lucas (Bryan Datillo) will be able to yell, “I told you so!” as Miguel (Philip Anthony-Rodriguez) plans a sinister move against Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin); but will he become collateral damage before he can save his damsel?

This week Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is the go-to person for the youth in town as both Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) and her grandson Eli (Lamon Archey) ask for sage advice.

Tuesday we saw Claire seek out the wise lady as she felt guilt pangs regarding the way she wrangled the Face of Bella spot. Claire is her own worst enemy, so give her credit for realizing that something was rattling up in her conscience. As for how she ultimately responds to the words of wisdom, it’s anyone’s guess.

But two Salem-ites aren’t willing to take a chance on Claire’s rehabilitation! Beautiful Ciara (Victoria Konefal) has been burned before by Claire, so when she asks red-blooded heartthrob Tripp (Lucas Adams) for help, he’s more than willing.

Look for these two to entrap the sneaky blonde, and settle the score! Hmmm, could Wyatt’s (Scott Shilstone) appearance and Claire’s stunning upset win be more than a coincidence?

Elsewhere on Wednesday potential papa Eli pays a surprise visit to Grandma Julie. Can she help him figure out how to deal with Lani’s (Sal Stowers) dangerous medical condition? Last week we watched in shock as Lani poured her heart out to J.J. (Casey Moss) about her situation, something she should be doing with poor Eli. Are we seeing the early makings of a reunion for Lani and J.J.? If so, is this an ominous foreshadowing that a nasty custody battle could be brewing?

Meanwhile, leave it to Victor (John Aniston) to muck things up as he meddles yet again in Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) love life.

Of course Victor is all about family, so he wants what’s best for Brady. But he is about to make a dangerous move that there will be no coming back from. Is Victor set to bring someone from Brady’s past back in order to distract him from Eve (Kassie DePaiva)?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.