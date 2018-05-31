Days of our Lives spoilers: Chloe blasts Theresa, Tripp turns to Claire, Killer Ben is back!

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Friday June 1, 2018 episode of the NBC soap tease that a soapy catfight takes center stage while a bad, bad, man makes his presence known. Hide the neckties, everyone!

Friday Theresa (Jenn Lilley) gets the full blast of Chloe’s (Nadia Bjorlin) rage. Both were prisoners of a Mexican drug lord, but Theresa left Chloe behind when she escaped.

Chloe was led to believe that Theresa was murdered, and fought to preserve her sanity before being rescued and brought back to Salem. But Eve (Kassie DePaiva) has filled her in on all of Theresa’s Salem shenanigans including busting up her union with Brady (Eric Martsolf). Each wants Theresa to pay for her misdeeds and Chloe has all the ammo she needs to blow up the bad girl’s homecoming.

Is a blonde vixen about to come between Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal)? Spoilers reveal that a certain ex-roomate and Tripp turn to each other! Tripp is upset and confused by Ciara’s come here/go away behavior and of course Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) resents everything about Ciara.

Elsewhere, Will and Paul (Christopher Sean) have a heart to heart about his amnesia. Trying to regain the stolen memories is a risky proposition. Evil Dr. Rolf (Will Utay) revived him after being killed by The Necktie Killer, but forgot to insert his memory card. Plus Paul has to worry that Will may remember his past relationship with Sonny and dump him. Decisions, decisions!

He’s baaaaack: Necktie Killer Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) meets with Doc (Deidre Hall) on Friday. She interrogates him to determine if it’s safe to let him loose on the general population. Is the gleeful murderer who has a penchant for torching humans alive rehabbed? Wilson himself is keeping mum about his alter ego’s condition, but he’s dropped hints that he’s changed, single and ready to mingle back in Salem!

Days of Our Lives airs on weekdays on NBC.