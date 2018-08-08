Days of our Lives spoilers: Chad walks out and Kayla is cornered

Days of our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 9, 2018, reveal that secrets and heartache are lurking in Salem. As the residents try to reconcile their demons, there are a few that may not get the chance.

The relationship between Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) is complicated. While they are talking about “their” baby, he knows that Stefan (Tyler Christopher) is actually the baby’s father.

Even though the couple felt the baby kick, things are still off between the two. Chad will walk out and Abi, but will it be for good?

This walkout may be all Gabi (Camila Banus) needs to edge her way into Chad’s life. With things rocky and his decision to walk away, things between these two could be more than anyone thought.

Chad will have a lot to consider in the upcoming weeks on Days of our Lives.

John (Drake Hogestyn) is going to try and convince Steve (Stephen Nichols) to talk to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) about the secret she is keeping.

The reality of what happened could cause ripples throughout, especially given Stefan’s part in all of it. Will Kayla come clean if Steve pressures her, or will she continue to keep this to herself?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.