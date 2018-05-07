Days of our Lives spoilers: Chad begs Abigail to return to him, Sonny wants Paul to leave Leo alone

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Tuesday May 8, 2018, episode of the NBC super soap reveal tons of angry fireworks explode between several Salem residents; does it result in the untimely departure of one recently returned leading lady?

Tuesday Chad (Billy Flynn) does his best to help his unstable wife Abigail (Marci Miller) recall what happened on the night of Andre’s murder (Thaao Penghlis).

Careful Chad, you are not a licensed professional! Will Abigail become even more unhinged as he pokes and prods her psyche? Show spoilers reveal that an epic showdown between Abigail and her alters is in the works!

Meanwhile, Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Vivian (Louise Sorel) continue to duke it out like the eternal enemies that they are. Will Kate out Viv and her shadiness to the DiMera board? We know that Vivian will be gone soon from Salem, but her actual departure is shrouded in mystery. Could the lovely lady’s life be in real danger?

Elsewhere more bombshells explode when Sonny (Freddie Smith) discovers that his ex Paul (Christopher Sean) is investigating smooth-talking Leo (Greg Rikkart).

Paul is a busy P.I. on Tuesday because he’ll also get an earful from Will (Chandler Massey). It seems that Will has a new lead on unscrupulous Dr. Rolf. Lord help him if Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) gets her hands on the good doctor first!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily Days of our Lives spoilers email below!

Weekly Preview (5/7/18) This week on DAYS: Find out what really happened the night Andre was murdered. Plus, someone is going to the grave! Posted by Days of our Lives on Monday, May 7, 2018

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.