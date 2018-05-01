Days of our Lives spoilers: Can Chad rescue Abigail from Dr. Laura?, John is Marlena’s last hope for survival

Days of our Lives spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of the NBC sudser show that inner Abigail (Marci Miller) is fighting hard to come back to her loved ones, while the cavalry may finally rescue the squabbling vino girls down in the DiMera underground.

On Wednesday a troubled Abigail puts up a mighty fight to oust controlling Dr. Laura from her psyche. The good doc wholeheartedly thinks that she’s doing Abi a favor by protecting her from her latest gruesome life situation, but this alter has done more harm than good.

You won’t want to miss what happens when Chad (Billy Flynn) confronts his wife; will his love be strong enough to kill the alter, allowing Abi to return to him? Or will the real Dr. Laura (Jamie Lyn Bauer) rush to Salem to save the day?

Meanwhile John (Drake Hogestyn), Paul (Christopher Sean) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) return to the mansion after John and Paul find Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) glasses there. Can they save Marlena, Vivian (Louise Sorel), and Kate (Lauren Koslow) before the booze runs out?

Elsewhere look for sneaky Leo (Greg Rikaart) to give Sonny (Freddie Smith) a helping hand, while baby daddy Will (Chandler Massey) visits Gabi (Camilla Banus) after her prison beat down.

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily Days of our Lives spoilers email below!

Weekly Preview (4/30/18) This week on DAYS: Chloe runs into a familiar face – Theresa is back! Posted by Days of our Lives on Monday, April 30, 2018

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.