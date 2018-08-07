Days of our Lives spoilers: Ben remembers the night of the fire, talks to Ciara

Days of our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, August 8, 2018, reveal that things are going to become more clear in Salem. As Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) begins to rebuild his life after being framed, there is so much more that needs to be shared with the people around him.

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) wants to make sure Ciara (Victoria Konefal) remains safe. She doesn’t want her anywhere near Ben and will do whatever it takes (as Days fans saw) to make sure there is no threat of danger. Keeping her daughter alive is her first priority.

Ben talks to Ciara about the night of the fire. He is starting to remember the chain of events that happened.

Days of our Lives fans know he didn’t start the fire and now, it looks like Ben is starting to believe that too. Unfortunately, there are other people working hard to keep that crime pinned on him so the truth isn’t revealed.

Despite everything that is against them, Ben and Ciara continue to cross paths. With Hope hellbent on keeping her daughter as far away from him as possible, time is running out to clear his name.

Ben could be recommitted, something that he is desperately trying to avoid with the memories returning to him.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.