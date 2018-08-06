Days of our Lives spoilers: Ben demands hypnosis, Chabby feel their baby kick, Tripp tries to turn Ciara against Ben

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Tuesday, August 7, 2018 episode of the NBC sudser reveal that all eyes are on The Necktie Killer as he makes a bold move that shocks his enemies!

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) stuns his haters by asking Marlena (Deidre Hall) to help him prove he’s innocent. How? Hypnosis of course!

Meanwhile, Tripp (Lucas Adams) goes all in, in a last-ditch attempt to have Ciara (Victoria Konefal) believe that Ben was the fire setter who left her to die.

Chabby have a shocking revelation when the baby starts to kick. Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abi (Marci Miller) are humbled and emotional when they feel the little guy or gal making its presence known. Aw!

Elsewhere Evil Stefan (Tyler Christopher) is also thinking about “his” baby. After an encounter with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) he opens up about his feelings and how he is becoming attached to the little life. What does Chloe have to say about this shocking revelation? Tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs on weekdays on NBC.