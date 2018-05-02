Days of our Lives spoilers: Abigail’s secret is revealed, Eve needs Brady to live

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Thursday May 3, 2018 episode of the NBC sudser promise that tons of juicy drama and soapy torment are set to bombard our favorite Salemites, both in and out of town.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) discovers herself in a dangerous situation in Mexico City. She’s been kidnapped by Miguel (Philip Anthony-Rodriguez) and her prospects of escaping his grimy clutches look bad.

We know that Jen Lilley appears Friday as Theresa; will she come face to face with the kidnapped singer? It’s hard to imagine bad-girl Theresa sacrificing herself to save someone else’s life, but she could hold the key that helps Chloe escape.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Tater Tot’s mom, and ok, so actually she did sacrifice herself for her family by agreeing to be a Mexican drug lord’s captive. Has she paid her debt? Will she travel to Salem once she hears about Brady’s precarious health situation?

Someone really should tell her first that Brady’s got company! Everyone thinks the poor guy purposely fell off the wagon, when in actuality he was secretly poisoned by Chloe’s kidnapper. Even so, on Thursday Eve (Kassie DePaiva) will hold a breathless and teary vigil at Brady’s hospital bedside.

Fans can look for Lucas (Bryan Datillo) to wrestle with his demons in the wake of Chloe’s absence. He thinks she up and ditched him, so the bottle is whispering his name. Will he fall off the wagon?

His mom Kate was sure enjoying a boozy time in the DiMera lower chamber the past few days, but Thursday she drops a shocking bombshell about Abigail (Marci Miller) on Chad. It looks like May’s soap opera sweeps month is shaping up to be titanic spectacle with lots of soapy action and drama!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.