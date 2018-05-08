Days of our Lives spoilers: Abigail fights for her life, Will Eli and Lani reunite?

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Wednesday, May 9, 2018, episode of NBC’s long running soap opera show that Abigail (Marci Miller) undertakes a vicious battle for control of her mind, while Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) grow surprisingly closer.

First up, Abigail finds out that she is the one who killed her beloved Andre (Thaao Penghlis). The stunning revelation sets off a gruesome battle of wills within her tortured mind, but her family won’t let her go without a fight!

The alters Dr. Laura and Gabby both emerge and take turns trying to be the alpha female within Abi’s fragile psyche. Isn’t Marci Miller slaying it in this latest demented Abi storyline?

The talented actress is playing three parts most days, yet her energy and professionalism never waiver. She’s a gem, and a great addition to the cast. If there were any fans left on the fence about her taking over the part from fan fave Kate Mansi, I’m sure they’re all on terra firma now!

Elsewhere, Rafe (Galen Gering) will break it to a stunned Gabi (Camilla Banus) that Abi has a solid alibi for impersonating her and setting her up to take the fall for Andre’s murder!

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Vivian (Louise Sorel) get into an explosive confrontation; is Kate capable of harming Viv? We know that Sorel is leaving the show, so anything is possible!

Finally, there may be hope yet for future parents Eli and Lani as they find themselves bonding over their respective breakups. Who does Lani belong with — J.J. (Casey Moss) or Eli? Tell us what you think!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.