Days of our Lives spoilers: Abi walks in on Chad and Gabi, Eve and Jennifer bare their claws, Kate is shocked to hear what Ted did!

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Tuesday August 14, 2018 episode of the NBC soap tease that all kinds of secrets and lies are exposed in Salem as one sneaky lady amps up her revenge plan while another shady lady gets a comeuppance!

Gabi (Camilla Banus) makes a move on Chad (Billy Flynn). And guess who should come across their cozy moment? That’s right, Abi (Marci Miller) gets an eyeful as Gabi and Chad share a bit of comfort. Is there about to be an alter re-emergence?

Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) and Eve (Kassie DePaiva) have a little chit-chat, but it’s not about hair and makeup! Nope, these girls are in it for real, and Eve will be spooked bu what Jennifer has to say.

Will (Chandler Massey) is a busy boy on Tuesday. First, his ears must be burning because his current accuses his ex of having a hookup behind his back. Paul (Sean Christopher) is tired of all the drama between WilSon and straight up gets in Sonny’s (Freddie Smith) face about it.

But wait, there’s more! Kate is utterly gobsmacked to learn what Ted did behind her back. When she learns from Will that Ted framed her grandson what heinous act will she commit on him? Tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs on weekdays on NBC.