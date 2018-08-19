Days of our Lives spoilers: A crazy, fun-filled, shocking week lies ahead as Jarlena’s wedding is on everyone’s minds!

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Monday August 20, 2018 episode of the NBC sudser tease that the beginning of the week is just the start of an eventful, raucous and even danger-filled week ahead. What evil lurks behind the joyous, drop-dead gorgeous backdrop of Jarlena’s wedding? You probably won’t believe it, so we’ll give you just a taste of what the wedding of the century entails!

First off Sami (Alison Sweeney) and her bad self show up and pull a gun on a certain someone mid-ceremony!

But I digress. It is a lovely event, John and Marlena’s wedding. Full of beautiful flowers and soft lights, and even Abe (James Reynolds) gets in on the action. Yep, everyone’s favorite police chief is the officiant!

Marlena (Deidre Hall) is radiant. John (Drake Hogestyn) and his best man Patch (Stephen Nichols) look splendiferous in their formal wear. And the rock he slips on her finger is one giant and amazing bobby dazzler!

But, there are a few shocking Debby Downer moments to balance out all of the bliss: someone we shall not name goes berserk with a kitchen knife, and a deranged, bandaged zombie makes the scene! Are you ready for all of the bombshells and shocking revelations to come? Tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs on weekdays on NBC.