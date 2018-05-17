Days of our Lives heartthrob Kyle Lowder is returning, but as who? Star’s comeback shrouded in mystery

In a shocking move, Days of our Lives heartthrob Kyle Lowder is returning to the NBC soap — but in an unfamiliar role.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Lowder is coming back to Salem, just not as Brady Black.

Lowder teased the news about a possible return on his Twitter way back in January:

This is the latest in a series of good news stories for the long-running soap this year, the most recent being their big win at the 2018 Daytime Emmys for Best Daytime Drama.

So, if Lowder isn’t Brady Black, who is he? The soap does have a history of characters with mixed identities, ie John Black/The Pawn (Drake Hogestyn) and Hope/Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso).

Lowder debuted on DOOL in 2000 and remained for several years. His storyline revolved heavily around his relationship with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) who has also rejoined the show. She’s involved with Lucas (Bryan Datillo) now, so Lowder may be about to put a wrench into that relationship.

After his departure Lowder jumped to CBS soap The Bold and the Beautiful, where he played the part of Rick Forrester until 2011.

Currently Lowder is starring in, and producing, the Ken Corday (DOOL executive producer) Amazon soap series, Ladies of the Lake. The show also stars his ex-wife, and former DOOL star, Arianne Zucker (ex-Nicole).

Lowder’s tweeted picture of himself on set was posted on January 11. Since DOOL tapes several months on advance, it’s likely we will see Mr. Mysterioso Character any time now.

Welcome back Kyle, we missed you and can’t wait to see what your new character gets up to in Horton Square!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.