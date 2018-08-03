Days of our Live spoilers for next week: Victor strikes a deal and Gabi makes moves

Days of our Lives spoilers indicate that a lot is going to happen this week in Salem. As the events begin unfolding, a little shock may catch viewers by surprise.

Eve (Kassie DePaiva) wants to ensure Brady (Eric Martsolf) doesn’t find out her secret. Of course, Victor (John Aniston) already knows and he is going to demand something in return for his silence. What will he want from Eve?

Abigail (Marci Miller) and Chad (Billy Flynn) will have some endearing moments overshadowed by some intense moments. The couple will feel the baby move for the first time this week, something that is special.

Later in the week, Chad will walk away from Abby, but will he return? This rollercoaster is just getting started it seems.

Gabi (Camila Banus) is going to manipulate everything in her power to get close to Chad. With the strain between him and Abby, she sees a way in and is happy to jump at the opportunity. Gabi is determined to get into Chad’s head, but will it work?

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is keeping a secret and with a little prodding from John (Drake Hogestyn), Steve (Stephen Nichols) may confront her about it toward mid-week.

Tune in next week to find out what chaos ensues in Salem as the residents all embrace different things and explore life-altering secrets.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.