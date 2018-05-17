Lynda McClelland murdered by her son-in-law David Repasky

This week Gone examines the case of grandmother Lynda McClelland, who went missing from her Wilkins township home and was never seen alive again.

Forest Hills, Pa., in July 2000 and Lynda McClelland goes missing from her home, leaving behind her grief stricken family who are alarmed by her disappearance. Initially there are few leads but the family suspects foul play as they know McClelland would never leave behind her mother, daughter and three grandchildren without saying a word.

Her mother had suspicions about McClelland’s son-in-law, David Repasky, whom it turned out was having an affair with his mother-in-law. The police did investigate but nothing much happened until Repasky’s friend Donald “D.J.” Wall heard that Repasky was cooperating with police over some burglaries the pair had been involved in.

He came forward and led police to a grave on a dead end street in Wilkins, where they found McClelland’s body. He told cops that on the day of her disappearance Repasky had called him and admitted to strangling McClelland after the pair had sex and she threatened to tell her daughter about it.

In 2004 27-year-old Repasky was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

