David Eason’s new Instagram account with homemade knives is packed with positive comments

David Eason stopped filming with MTV over a year before the network gave his wife Jenelle Evans the boot over his actions. Now that Jenelle is no longer filming with MTV, the two have been working on new income streams and businesses to replace their MTV income.

While Jenelle is pursuing her makeup line during New York Fashion Week, David launched his business, Blae River Metal and Wood. Here, he makes homemade knives and leather bracelets, intending to sell them.

Given everything David Eason has been through, including accusations of shooting and killing the family dog Nugget, many fans still support him. In fact, his Instagram posts have primarily positive comments.

“Really Nice work!” one person wrote, while another added, “Great work.”

A third person asked about buying his product and supporting his business financially. They asked, “If I wanted to buy one, how much is shipping from you to Louisville KY?”

Jenelle previously revealed that David is just creating different things right now and isn’t actively selling. The plan is to launch an Etsy shop, where he can finally sell his creations.

David possibly deletes negative comments to keep his business page professional. However, one comment did slip through that was Teen Mom related.

“Amber Portwood would drool over this,” one person wrote to a picture of what looked like a meat cleaver.

Police arrested Amber on July 5 in the early morning hours after allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a shoe and a machete after missing the July 4 fireworks. Reports also revealed that Andrew Glennon feared for his life, as he was holding his son James at the time of the attack. The case is currently pending.

Teen Mom 2 premieres Tuesday, September 10 at 8/7c on MTV.