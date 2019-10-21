David Eason’s knife business continues to get positive responses

David Eason claimed while filming Teen Mom 2 that he had a job that he continued to work despite Jenelle Evans filming the wildly popular show. However, he suddenly stopped working and people guessed that he was using Jenelle’s money. Then, she was fired from the show when controversy caused by him shooting the family dog just became too much, and both Jenelle and David had to get creative with their income.

While Jenelle worked hard to launch her own makeup brand, JE Cosmetics, after having the plan to launch the business for years, David decided to focus on his own skills and abilities. For months, he has worked on creating a business where he sells customized woodwork and knives. He calls the business Black River Metal and Wood, and he has been showing off some of his creations on social media.

Even though David Eason isn’t the most popular guy in the Teen Mom 2 franchise, fans are loving his creations. In fact, his knives are getting plenty of positive comments.

“I have 3 son n laws, they are all into knives. One would be loving the deer antler. And I would like to DM you regarding some questions. I’m excited because this is half my Christmas shopping done!!! I will message ya soon,” one person wrote, while another added, “That is great David! Nice idea!! Can’t wait to see it finished!”

These are just a few of the nice comments that have been left on his Instagram page. It sounds like the tune has changed when it comes to Eason, who was previously slammed for being an animal abuser, a child abuser, and a horrible husband. Now, people are ready to dish out cash for his products and one can imagine Jenelle Evans is thrilled about the change in attitude towards her husband.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.