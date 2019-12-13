David Eason’s home broken into while he was in Nashville for court

David Eason left his North Carolina home back in late November to attend a mandatory court hearing in Nashville, Tennesse over the restraining order against him.

When he came home, he found that the house he once shared with Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans had been broken into. The house is located in North Carolina and is often referred to as “The Land.”

David told Champion Daily about the break-in, revealing that he had changed the locks right before he left.

“When I arrived home on November 27th from Nashville Tennessee I immediately knew my house had been broken into. I changed the locks before I left,” he revealed, adding, “So whoever broke in had to break in the back door which apparently they had previous experience with.”

One of the things that had been affected was his workshop.

“A lot of stuff was taken, including many of my personal belongings to be missing as well. It’s really low for anyone to steal someone’s tools when that’s what they use to make a living and that’s their livelihood altogether,” he revealed.

Two months ago, David announced that he was starting his own business. He’d be selling homemade knives and creations he had made on his property. Despite some legal issues regarding the name of the business, Black River Metal and Wood, he has received positive responses.

Another thing that stung was that his children’s rooms had been completely ransacked.

“Not only was the entire house destroyed, but the kids’ rooms look like they were flipped upside down,” David revealed, adding, “It took several days to clean it all up when I had already been cleaning for a month try to catch up on things that had been ignored for a while. The house was spotless when I left and came back to this.”

Eason didn’t reveal whether he had any suspects in mind, but it was someone who knew he was out of town and wouldn’t be coming back for a while. Jenelle Evans doesn’t live in the home anymore. She relocated to Nashville, Tennessee after filing for divorce from David back in late October.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.