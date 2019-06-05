David Eason confronts Nathan Griffith, flips bird outside court over custody battle

Jenelle Evans, David Eason and Nathan Griffith were all in court yesterday to attend yet another custody hearing in the case of Jenelle’s children.

After the court hearing was over, David decided he wanted to talk to Nathan, Jenelle’s former boyfriend and the biological father of little Kaiser.

TMZ reports that Nathan was talking to their reporter when Jenelle and David drove by.

“What are you hanging out with the paparazzi for?” David can be heard saying in the audio released by TMZ.

When Nathan says they’re just talking, David says, “Keep talking, that’s all you ever do.” Nathan laughs and then asks David if he wants to talk about what the two of them have been discussing.

There’s no reply, but Nathan remarks that David flipped him off before he drove off — before saying that the incident is enough for him to file a restraining order. The reporter tells him he can have a copy of the footage. TMZ reports that nothing has been filed yet.

But that’s not all that happened yesterday. Jenelle Evans and her mother Barbara also had an encounter, as Jenelle was hugging her daughter Ensley.

During the exchange, Barbara claimed that Jenelle was only appearing to be caring for Ensley because the TMZ cameras were rolling. Jenelle then claimed that her mother blocked her number.

Jenelle and David appear to be doing whatever possible to get their children back. They’ve attended all custody hearings and enrolled in couples therapy, and David will undergo a psych evaluation in an effort to get their children back, according to TMZ. The goal is to help him deal with and understand his reported anger issues.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.