David Eason claims he has to keep his life on the DL as he reveals he’s happy

David Eason is staying somewhat out of the spotlight since Jenelle Evans decided to file for divorce. Jenelle moved to Nashville and David stayed behind in their home in North Carolina. At the same time, his Instagram profile went private, meaning people who he hasn’t given permission or who haven’t previously followed him can’t see his Instagram photos.

However, David’s Facebook page remains open, which means we can see what he’s posting on a regular basis. This morning, David revealed that he’s actually doing good and is very happy. He posted three smilies in a row and immediately, fans wanted to know what he was up to.

When one person asked him to tell her more about his happy status, he had an interesting reply.

“Gotta keep my life on the DL for a while,” David replied, sharing that he was planning on keeping the details about his life on the down-low. That means he won’t be sharing updates too much.

Other people chimed in with suggestions for him, including questions about his own relationship status.

“Lol tell me you’re not trying to find a new woman already!? Cuz that definitely doesn’t fix any of the problems. I think you need to work on yourself for a while and focus on the kids!” one person wrote, while another added, “Get and stay happy, learn to keep it private, life is so good when you realize your life doesn’t need approval.”

David Eason has yet to announce his plans moving forward, but it seems that he’s set on staying in their North Carolina home. Jenelle Evans has since relocated to Nashville, Tennessee with their daughter Ensley and her son, Kaiser. It seems that she’s planning on staying there because she enrolled her kids in school.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.