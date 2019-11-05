David Eason calls his pets his family after divorce announcement, hints that he’s lonely

Former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason is breaking his silence after Jenelle Evans revealed that she had left him and had filed for divorce last week. He has yet to speak out about the split, but Jenelle has hinted that she was doing it for the safety of herself and her kids.

But David is still active on Instagram, where he has continued to post about his life after his divorce from Jenelle. Not only is he busy with his knife business, but he also posted a photo from his property, which is known as “The Land” in North Carolina.

In a recent post, he revealed that at least his pets will keep him company, sharing that he loves his herd. Through his hashtags, he made reference to his goats, kittens, chickens and more. It sounds like Jenelle took the kids, but left all of the animals on the property. So far, there’s been no word on how they will split everything.

David Eason also hints that he’s lonely. He made reference to his pets keeping him company. This is the first acknowledgment that he has made to his split from Jenelle, but he’s clearly revealing that the property is lonely without Jenelle and the kids.

One of the children who lived on the property was Maryssa. Maryssa is biologically David’s child, while Ensley and Kaiser are biologically Jenelle’s kids. She simply said she had removed the children when she left David but didn’t specify whether she had left Maryssa with her father. It’s uncertain whether she has the legal right to remove her from his care.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.