David Alan Grier on The Resident: Who is the actor who plays Dr. Austin’s dad Lamar Broome?

Veteran actor David Alan Grier marked his debut on Fox’s medical drama The Resident Season 3, playing Lamar Broome in a recurring role. Broome is the biological father of Dr. A.J. Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner).

There is a family reunion as Grier’s character, Lamar Broome, who gave up his son, AJ Austin (aka The Raptor), for adoption more than three decades ago returns. He is desperately seeking to reconnect with his son after he is diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. He is hoping to find love and support that is missing in his life.

Lamar Broome is described as a “larger-than-life businessman with a prideful manner and substantial ego.”

TVLine reports that The Resident co-creator Amy Holden Jones revealed in an interview during the Television Critics Association summer press tour in August, that Broome’s return to his son’s life will give fans an opportunity to meet AJ Austin’s biological and adoptive families.

Show star Matt Czuchry also shared that his character, Conrad Hawkins, and Dr. Austin, will bond as Conrad offers advice following his own experience with his father in the previous season.

Who is David Alan Grier?

David Alan Grier was born on June 30, 1956, in Detroit, Michigan. His father was William Henry Grier, a psychiatrist and co-author of the book Black Rage.

He started his acting career on Broadway, appearing as Jackie Robinson in The First, written by Joel Siegel and directed by Martin Charnin. He received a Tony nomination for Best Feature Actor in a Musical for playing Jack Robinson in The First.

He appeared in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls as James “Thunder” Early, and starred in A Soldier’s Play (1981) as Corporal Cobb, alongside Denzel Washington as Private Peterson.

Grier and Washington later reprised their roles in the movie adaptation of A Soldier’s Play, titled A Soldier’s Story (1984).

Grier is also known for his debut film role as Roger in Streamers (1983), directed by Robert Altman. At the Venice Film Festival in 1983, Grier received the Golden Lion for Best Actor for his role in Streamers.

He also appeared as Carl Bentley in Jumanji (1995), Jim Fields in Bewitched (2005), and Marty in Native Son (2019).

He is probably best known for his work as a cast member on the Emmy Award-winning sketch comedy TV series In Living Color (1990). He also appeared in other small-screen productions, such as Harold in Tour of Duty (1988), Jerome Dagget in DAG (2000-2001), David Bellows in Life with Bonnie (2002-2004), Jeremy Swift in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2010), Joe Carmichael in The Carmichael Show (2015-2017), and Hank in The Cool Kids (2018-2019).

He appeared as a contestant on Season 8 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars (2009), and guest-starred as Jimmy Dale (2019) in Queen Sugar Season 4.

The Resident airs on Fox on Tuesdays at 8/7c.