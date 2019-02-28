Dave Turin gets his Gold Rush spotlight: New series Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine, all the details

There’s a returning Gold Rush star to crow about as Discovery is giving Dave Turin, formerly of the [Todd] Hoffman crew, the spotlight to star in his own series for the network.

While Parker may be headed to Papua, New Guinea, the new series Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine sees Turin make his return to Discovery in a big way, with seven brand-new mid-form episodes.

The spin-off is the network’s first multi-platform series and will air on Friday nights, the twist being that those who get the Discovery GO platform can see the premiere on March 8, which will lead to the series’ broadcast premiere on Friday, April 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Who is Dave Turin?

Oregonian Dave Turin was a vital part of Todd Hoffman’s mining crew, but then fisticuffs in a heated incident preceded his decision to bow out a season.

Turin had been Todd Hoffman’s right-hand man from day one, and he followed the Hoffman crew to Alaska and the Yukon and even looked for diamonds in the rain forests of Guyana. That did not go so well.

Two years ago, Dave Turin left the mining world, setting out on new ventures. Turin (aka “Dozer Dave”) was paired up with Hoffman out of Sandy, Oregon, But Turin left the show at the end of Season 7.

It was then that Turin and Trey Poulson had it out. Turin then announced he was out of the series.

Turin had been in the Gold Rush reality television show for seven years. He starred in six episodes and now, at nearly 60 years old, it’s time for his own starring turn.

What to expect on the new Gold Rush?

For the show lovers of Gold Rush, they missed Dave who did not appear in season seven of the show.

The official word from Discovery:

“Dave Turin cemented himself as a fan favorite as viewers witnessed his successes, failures, persistence and now, a whole new chapter,” said Scott Lewers, EVP of Multi-Platform Live Event Programming and Network Strategy, Discovery & Science. “This digital-first series invites everyone to join him on his latest adventure and thrilling pursuit for gold.”

Dave promises “a spectacular return to gold mining” as his place to do this is inside a lost mine. Turin believes there is more gold still in the abandoned mine and he plans to resurrect the shaft “and chase the gold the old-timers left behind.”

Turin’s experience and his financial windfall of having backers to allow him to do this are going to make a great Gold Rush spin-off.

The official logline from Discovery:

As Discovery Channel’s first GOLD RUSH multi-platform series, seven all-new mid-form episodes will follow Dave’s search for the one abandoned mine that he’s willing to risk everything for and will air exclusively on the Discovery GO platform, which is free to viewers with their cable subscription. Dave will explore the history of each mine and prospect the land to figure out which mine could see him win big. The search will culminate with Dave picking the one abandoned mine he can turn into newfound riches.

Discovery’s first GOLD RUSH multi-platform series, Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine airs Fridays, beginning March 8 on the Discovery GO platform that will lead to the series’ broadcast premiere on Friday, April 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.