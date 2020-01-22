Darnell on This Is Us: Who is he and who is the actor who plays him?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Darnell (Omar Epps) on This Is Us played a significant role in the Randall (Sterling K. Brown) centric episode. Malik’s (Asante Blackk) father tried to be the voice of reason that a stressed-out Randall desperately needed.

The NBC drama delved into one hot topic, men and therapy. It also clued viewers in a little bit more regarding who Darnell is, besides a hard-working husband, father, and grandfather. Darnell and Randall have more in common than either one of them initially thought.

They both suffer from mental health issues. However, unlike Randall, who is a control freak that tries to handle his anxiety and stress all on his own, Darnell goes to therapy. Granted, Malik’s dad didn’t initially seek out help. He found it by staying behind to help out the pastor at church.

The point is, Darnell knows he needs to talk to someone for his sake, as well as his family’s. Hopefully, Randall will take a page out of Darnell’s book and try therapy.

Who plays Darnell on This is Us?

It is the empathy, understanding, and insight into a deeper side of Darnell has fans asking who plays him. Omar Epps is the talented actor playing Darnell.

If Omar’s name sounds familiar, that is because he has been around Hollywood for decades. He has had had quite the run as an actor, with roles on television and the big screen.

Before landing his new gig on This Is Us, Omar starred alongside Ryan Phillippe for three seasons on the USA show Shooter. One of his most notable film roles is in the sleeper hit, Love & Basketball, which also starred Sanaa Lathan.

Omar may be a Hollywood star, but the most important thing to him is his family. The actor is married to singer, Keisha Spivey, who was part of the R&B group Total. They have been married for almost 14 years and have three children, two daughters, and a son.

Omar Epps at the Town Hall like .. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/TKVyhAd3Em — Ave (@SebastianAvenue) January 22, 2020

In his memoir From Fatherless to Fatherhood, Omar gets candid regarding his family, growing up and now. The book does a deep dive into Omar’s story as a child without a father.

He didn’t want his children to suffer because of the anger and resentment he felt growing up, so he wrote his story. Omar also proudly discusses his kids and the impact they each have had on his life.

Darnell on This Is Us tried to help Randall by being honest about therapy. Omar Epps, who plays Darnell, is helping people with his memoir and outstanding acting talent.

This is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.