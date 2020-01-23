Darius Walker on Chicago P.D.: Michael Beach returns on Season 7, Episode 12

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Actor Michael Beach guest stars on the January 22 episode of Chicago P.D. The episode will have the character of Darius Walker back on the screen, which means there is going to be some drama again.

In the exciting preview for Season 7, Episode 12, NBC showcased Intelligence working on a new case and coming across something noteworthy during the investigation.

As seen in the clip shared below, someone is shown getting out of a vehicle and — spoiler alert — that man is very likely to be Darius Walker. This appears to be another chance for him to work with Voight, even if it isn’t by choice.

Chicago P.D. spoilers for January 22 episode

According to NBC, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is going to make another deal with Darius Walker. This time, it’s to help bring down a rogue group of dirty cops dealing drugs that were supposed to be destroyed.

This seems like something right in the wheelhouse of Walker, but does he had more ulterior motives when it comes to working with Voight? And when it comes to other dirty cops on the show, could he doublecross Intelligence?

Elsewhere in the episode, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is going to clash with Voight, and according to ABC, she will “enact her own form of justice.” Viewers are going to have to tune in to find out what that means.

Still buggin off the fact that I have a GIF with Michael Beach. The legend. Wish Tevyn watch this with me!! We loved your movies growing up!! pic.twitter.com/ZfW9lwOR2p — Terayle (@terayle_) January 9, 2020

Darius Walker on Chicago P.D.

Actor Michael Beach has already appeared several times during Season 7 of Chicago P.D. While acting as the crime boss of his own section of the city, the character of Darius Walker keeps getting tapped to help the “good guys” on the show.

Beach gets around when it comes to his acting talents. That includes quite a few memorable roles on television and in the movies.

Beach played Al Boulet on ER and then Monte Parker on Third Watch to really get noticed on TV. He then took on roles on Sons of Anarchy (T.O.), Crisis (FBI Director Olsen), and The 100 (Charles Pike) that have kept him in the thick of things.

Recently, he even showed up in the Aquaman movie as Manta’s father (Jesse). Now, in between other shows and films that he is working on, he will guest star on a dramatic new episode of Chicago P.D. called The Devil You Know.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.