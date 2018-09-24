Darcey Silva from 90 Day Fiance: What is her net worth and what job does she do for a living?

On the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Jesse Meester came back to see Darcey Silva one last time in order to break up with her in person. Fans have been watching the couple for two seasons now, and many have wondered what exactly it is that Darcey does for income and how much she is worth.

Darcey may be a hot mess on 90 Day Fiance, but in real life, she’s in business with her twin sister, and they have been successful in a couple of areas.

Darcey and Stacey Silva founded House of Eleven, a small fashion label that has graced the bodies of a few celebrities. According to The Silva Twins website, celebrities such as Nicki Minaj, Demi Lovato, and Jessica Alba have sported the H0f11 brand.

There are even photos of Angie Everhart and Keke Palmer rocking House of Eleven on an old WordPress blog that was dedicated to the brand a few years back.

As far as how to purchase a piece from Darcey and Stacey’s collection, it’s not really clear at the moment. In August, when a fan asked about the House of Eleven website, Darcey Silva responded and said that the website is currently being revamped.

Along with that revamp, it looks like House of Eleven is getting ready to release a new line. Just last week, a photo was shared on the H0f11 Instagram page, teasing a new collection that will be available soon.

The Silva Twins make music

In addition to their success in fashion, the Silva sisters are also making moves in the music world. The Silva Twins make dance music, and their first single is called Lock Your Number.

Darcey Silva’s net worth

Not much is known about Darcey Silva’s net worth. In fact, there are questions about how the mother of two teenage girls has the time or investment capital to continue designing clothing for a brand without an active website or a way to market itself outside of Darcey’s appearances on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Even though we have questions, Darcey seems to be doing just fine for herself. Perhaps her money comes from multiple income streams from fashion, reality TV, and now music too.

Or perhaps there’s another source, like possibly child support for her two teenage daughters. Their dad, Frank Bollock, is co-owner of the New York-based The Twilight Lodge.

Bollock is also listed as an up-and-coming rapper and considering that he’s in his 30s and still aspiring to be a hip hop star, many on Reddit figure that he may have come from money.

That has been suggested for Darcey Silva as well after internet sleuths found that Darcey’s dad, Michael J. Silva from Texas, is listed as an executive producer on one of her first attempts at reality TV, The Twin Life, which featured Darcey and Stacey. He was also listed as the EP on her recent film, White Tee.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.