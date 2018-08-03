Darcey Silva from 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days is releasing her first single

Watch out for The Silva twins! Darcey Silva from 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days is back for Season 2 of the TLC hit but she’s also making her mark in music.

Darcey has teamed up with her sister Stacey to form a pop duet called The Silva Twins. Their new single is called Lock Your Number and it’s coming soon.

Though Darcey didn’t reveal the actual release date for her new song with her sister Stacey, she did say that it would be available on all digital platforms. She made the announcement via Instagram saying:

“Here’s a wink for you all! Love you guys! Check out me and my twin sister Stacey’s new dance/pop music single called Lock Your Number…The Silva Twins…coming soon to all digital platforms! You’re gonna love it! ❤️🎤👯‍♀️✨ check out Stacey’s page too! ”

Darcey is returning on Sunday for Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days with her beau Jesse Meester from Amsterdam. Darcey and Jesse joined the show last season and are still working toward their happily ever after.

Even though Season 2 is just getting ready to premiere, there are rumors that Darcey and Jesse already split. If that’s the case, her new music release is coming just in time to give her another avenue in which to become famous and also will hopefully add a new income stream for the TLC reality star.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 2 premieres on Sunday, August 5 on at 8/7c on TLC.